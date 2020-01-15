this-is-the-worst-airline-in-america,-according-to-the-wall-street-journal

American Airlines is the worst airline in America, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper released its 2019 Airline Scorecard on Wednesday, which ranked American last out of nine U.S. airlines. The No. 1 airline in America, for the third year in a row, is Delta Air Lines, according to the report.

The annual report ranks the airlines in the following seven areas: on-time arrivals, canceled flights, extreme delays, two-hour tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, involuntary bumping, and complaints. American, which has ranked last in three of the past five years, had the worst score in four of the seven categories: canceled flights, two-hour tarmac delays, mishandled baggage, and involuntary bumping.

“For more than half of 2019, a contract dispute between American and its mechanics was essentially negotiated on the tarmac, with passengers paying a heavy price,” the Wall Street Journal wrote. “From mid-February through late August, American had a high number of planes out of service each morning, forcing cancellations and delays and leaving customers stranded.”

Top-ranked Delta has an “industry-leading cancellation rate,” according to the publication, and ranked the best in three categories: canceled flights, on-time arrivals, and involuntary bumping.

JetBlue, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, ranked sixth and had the worst score for extreme delays.

The report used data from masFlight and the U.S. Department of Transportation. This is the 12th year the paper has provided a scorecard of U.S. carriers.