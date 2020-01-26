‘this-is-something-to-be-ashamed-of’:-twice-star-chaeyoung-sends-stern-message-after-phone-number-is-leaked

TWICE star Chaeyoung has issued a stern warning after he phone number was leaked, telling whoever was responsible they should feel ‘ashamed’ of their actions.
The K-pop star addressed what happened on social media, adding that similar incidents have happened not only to other members of TWICE but other idols in their agency JYP Entertainment.
JYP Entertainment has since said it is gathering evidence and will take legal action.
In a stern message posted on Instagram, she said: ‘The moment those 11 seemingly random numbers were posted on the internet by an individual with no consideration or respect, my phone was flooded with calls and text messages, and I am going through things I shouldn’t have to go through.
‘These problems not only happen to me, but to my precious members, and many other idols in our agency.
‘I ask for you to think, even just for a moment, about how your calls and actions, which you don’t put much thought into other than to package them and say that it’s interest and love, make so many people feel fatigued, nervous, and worn out.’
She went on to say she would not let the incident tarnish Once (the name for TWICE’s fandom) who support the girl group ‘in the right, healthy way.’
아무 말 없이 물러 서주기를 바라며 때를 기다리기엔이젠 한계인 것 같습니다. ⠀ 아무 의미 없을수 도 있는 숫자 11개가 배려와 존중이 없는 한 사람을 통해 인터넷에 올라온 순간, 제 휴대폰은 온갖 전화와 문자로 도배되었고 제가 굳이 하지 않아도 될 수고를 겪고 있습니다. 이러한 문제들은 저 뿐만이 아니라 저희 소중한 멤버들, 저희 회사 다른 많은 아이돌 분들 까지도요. ⠀ 아무런 생각없이 그저 관심과 사랑이라고 포장하며 보내는 행동들과 연락들이 얼마나 많은 사람들에게 피로가 되고 불안이 되고 힘듬이 되어 가는지 조금이라도 생각 해보시길 부탁 드립니다. ⠀ 또한 그렇게 꽁꽁싸맨 포장들로 저희를 건강하고 올바르게 관심과 응원과 사랑을 보내주시는 팬분들 까지 욕되게 하진말아 주십시오. ⠀ 전 이러한 문제에 쉽게 흔들리는 사람이 아닙니다. 화를 억누르지 못해 글을 쓰는게 아닙니다. 따끔히 잘못 되었다는걸 정확히 알려주고 싶을 뿐입니다. 부끄러운 행동이라는 걸요. – 채영
Chaeyoung finished: ‘I just wanted to make sure that I properly got across that this is wrong. That this is something to be ashamed of.’
The agency said in a statement that they will ‘continue to collect evidence of such cases and we will do everything we can to take action against them.’
Last year, singer Youngjae from the JYP Entertainment boy group GOT7 posted an emotional message on Instagram about a similar issue after receiving constant calls from strangers ‘at all hours of the day’.
Earlier this month the agency filed for a restraining order against a man stalking member Nayeon, following an attempt to approach her on board a plane.
