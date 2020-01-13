this-is-samsung-galaxy-s20+-5g:-infinity-o-display-and-four-cameras-are-real

IBT picks best phones of 2019













Samsung’s next flagship smartphone under its S-series will be known as the Galaxy S20 and it is scheduled to launch on February 11, 2020, at the Galaxy Unpacked event right alongside the company’s new foldable handset Galaxy Bloom. Ahead of the official launch, live images of the Galaxy S20 5G have leaked online revealing the full design from front and back, courtesy of XDA Developers.

The leaked images confirm the presence of a centred punch-hole display on the Galaxy S20 5G – similar to the placement on the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 , and the recently-launched Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The live images of the Galaxy S20 also show off its back and a rectangular rear camera module.

Quad cameras

There are a total of four camera sensors at the back along with an LED flash. As per earlier leaks, the Galaxy S20 and S20 will pack a 12MP 1.8µm primary sensor coupled with an ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens whereas the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra model will feature the 108MP sensor as the primary lens.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G leakedXDA/MaxWinebach

Samsung has already used a 12MP camera sensor on its flagship devices for years starting with the launch of Galaxy S7. However, the new 12MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 is said to have an increased pixel size from 1.4µm to 1.8µm, which is expected to provide better results than the camera on the Galaxy S10-series.

Other features

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S20 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in the US, whereas, it will pack the Exynos 990 SoC in other markets. It is expected that the new S-series will come with up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, S20 posterTwitter / Max Weinbach

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 will be launched in 4G LTE and 5G variants, whereas Galaxy S20 Ultra will only be available in 5G. Also, the 5G models are expected to make their way into countries where 5G connectivity is live and that includes the US, South Korea, and the UK. In countries like India where 5G has yet to roll out, the Galaxy S20-series smartphones will launch with 4G LTE connectivity only.