this-is-one-battle-i’m-not-going-to-win:-heartbreaking-final-message-of-acclaimed-barman-christian-grey-before-he-took-own-life-at-29

This is one battle I’m not going to win: Heartbreaking final message...

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a popular Co Antrim former barman on social media after he took his own life on Monday.

Just hours before his death Christian Grey from Ballymena had spoken of his mental health issues on Facebook.

Mr Grey’s grandmother posted on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday morning that he had gone missing from the Tobernaveen mental health centre in Antrim.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that police had received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Steeple Road area of Antrim on Monday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

In a Facebook post Mr Grey uploaded on Monday evening, the 29-year-old wrote that he had spent the last seven months receiving treatment for bipolar disorder.