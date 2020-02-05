‘this-is-not-a-time-for-fear’:-who-downplays-criticism-china-hushed-up-coronavirus-in-early-days

World Health Organization officials Wednesday downplayed criticism Chinese officials hushed up cases of a mysterious virus in the first weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, while hundreds of Canadians found themselves stranded aboard a virus-hit cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

China reported it’s largest single-day jump in cases since the outbreak began. As of Wednesday, there were 24,363 confirmed cases in China, and 490 deaths.

Outside of China there were 191 cases in 24 countries and one death, in the Philippines.

So far, 99 per cent of cases of the virus known as 2019-nCov are in China; 80 per cent are from the province of Hubei.

Many of those who have died succumbed to multiple organ failure from “the demand and the shock the virus causes in the body in general,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program said at a media briefing from Geneva. However, many people even at the “severe end” of the infection will survive if given adequate supportive care, he said.

CBC reports that 3,700 people on Carnival’s Diamond Princess cruise ship are now under quarantine after at least 10 people tested positive for the virus. More cases are possible.

Japan’s coast guard transferred the infected patients — two from Australia, three each from Japan and Hong Kong, and one each from the U.S. and the Philippines — to hospitals on the mainland. No Canadians have tested positive for the virus, CBC reports.

The ship arrived in Yokohama port near Tokyo after a 14-day round trip. Passengers now face another two weeks on the vessel.

Meanwhile, a plane waiting to take hundreds of Canadians from Wuhan to the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, originally scheduled to depart Wuhan early Thursday morning, local time, is now expected to leave in the evening.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said earlier this week that 280 Canadian passport holders have asked for assistance, and that a second plane is prepared to go if the first flight is insufficient.



The Diamond Princess cruise ship with around 3,700 people on board sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama after a number of passengers were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus, on February 5, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court/Getty Images

The plan is for the first plane to leave China, land in Vancouver for refuelling and then on to Trenton, where passengers will be kept on the base in quarantine for 14 days.

At the WHO press briefing Wednesday, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is sending half a million masks, 350,000 pairs of gloves, 40,000 respirators and 18,000 isolation gowns from its warehouses in Dubai and Accra to 24 countries to help contain the spread of the virus.

WHO is also asking for US$675 million to fund a strategic preparedness and response plan for the next three months — $60 million for WHO’s operations and the remainder to support at-risk countries to prevent, detect and diagnose cases, Tedros said.

We are only as strong as the weakest link

The relatively small number of vases outside China provides a window of opportunity to prevent the outbreak from becoming a “broader global crisis,” he said. His message to the international community: “Invest today or pay more later,” he said. The biggest worry is the virus being imported or spread in countries with ill-prepared health systems. “We are only as strong as the weakest link,” Tedros said.

When asked about reports Chinese authorities didn’t report cases rapidly enough and downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak during two political meetings held in Wuhan in early January — the Hubei Provincial People’s Congress and the Political Consultation Conference — Tedros said he couldn’t confirm either way. However, he said that if cases were hidden, he would have expected more cases outside China. “Many cases would have made it to the rest of the world without us knowing,” he said.

“We understand that people are worried and concerned, and rightly so,” Tedros said. “But this is not a time for fear — it’s a time for rational, evidence-based action and investment while we still have a window of opportunity to bring this outbreak under control.”