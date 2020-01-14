“this-is-india,-not-taliban”:-aap-on-bjp-leader’s-“bury-alive”-remark

“This country runs on the Constitution, laws, elected leaders and democracy,” Sanjay Singh said

New Delhi:

Soon after BJP leader Raghuraj Singh sparked controversy by saying he will “bury people alive” who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said this is India, not Taliban and urged the government to take action against the leader.

“This country runs on the Constitution, laws, elected leaders and democracy and on the other hand these people are saying they will burn everything down. This is India, not Taliban. This is not an extremist country where you can burn people alive. This is a shameful comment and the party should take action against it. This shows that leaders are encouraged to make such comments,” Mr Singh said while speaking with news agency ANI.

Sanjay Singh’s remark came after Raghuraj Singh earlier in the day said that he will bury alive those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When asked about HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal appealing to the JNU students to call off their agitation, Mr Singh said, “Ramesh Pokhriyal should chalk down some solution for this. He should try to end the tussle between the students and the VC.”

Outlining the current economic situation of the country the AAP MP said, “Under the present government, the economy has drastically come down. The price of the basic commodities is skyrocketing. The GDP has come down to 4.5 %. The government does not care about the people. They just cannot say they don’t consume onions so it does not matter to them. All the sectors are facing a challenge in this country.”