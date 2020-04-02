this-is-how-much-kanye-west’s-high-school-art-is-worth

A number of artworks Kanye West created as a teenager appeared on a recent episode of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow. The portfolio was brought to the show by the husband of Kanye’s first cousin.

In the four-minute clip, art expert Laura Woolley appraises Kanye’s artwork, admiring his various techniques — the use of mediums including graphite, gouache, scratchboard — and states it’s all “exceptionally well done.”

Woolley adds that the works were made around 1995 when a 17-year-old Kanye was still a sophomore at Polaris Charter Academy in Chicago. She estimates that the works will reach between $16,000 and $23,000 at auction.

Watch the clip below.

