This is how Jennifer Aniston helped Selena Gomez get over Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber love story and the ugly break up is a known story. The on and off love story of these singers was always amongst the headlines. However, after Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, Selena was shocked to see Justin move on so fast. She had her health deteriorating and nothing was going right for her in life. She experienced the worst phase of her life. But, Selena’s childhood favourite Friends actress Jennifer Aniston helped her as a mother would.

Selena in an interview said she ran away from Jennifer when she met her for the first time but they later met and became best friends. Jennifer helped Selena cope with the stress of break up and Justin’s engagement as she had herself faced it with Brad Pitt after their divorce. Jennifer advised Selena to love herself over any and everything. Jennifer was like a ray of light for Selena in her darkest moments and gave her the best possible life lessons about self-love.

Take a look at this video and see how a woman helps another woman!