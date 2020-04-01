This is how Bhuvan Bam warned people to stay home, check hilarious video

Contents
Bhuvan Bam’s unique idea to warn people, check here
Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, is been doing his bit to educate people against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India
He also donated Rs 10 lakh, his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March to aid the battle, as per reports.
Recently, he came up with a unique idea to warn people who are breaking laws and going out of their houses. He prepared a special song for them and posted it on his Instagram profile.
We are sure the video will leave you in splits. Check here…
A SPECIAL SONG for everyone out there! Tag your friends who need to listen to this☺️♥️
