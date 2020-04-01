This is how Bhuvan Bam warned people to stay home, check hilarious video

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, is been doing his bit to educate people against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India

He also donated Rs 10 lakh, his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March to aid the battle, as per reports.

Recently, he came up with a unique idea to warn people who are breaking laws and going out of their houses. He prepared a special song for them and posted it on his Instagram profile.



