this-is-hands-down-the-best-chemical-exfoliant-for-people-with-sensitive-skin

This week, why we're rebuying Farmacy's Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum, despite the $58 price tag.

Swapping out your physical exfoliant for the chemical variety is all fun and games until you realize it gives your skin the same level of irritation. Typically, the tingling feeling goes away after about two weeks. But if it hasn’t, or your skin is generally prone to sensitivity, then you should definitely swap out whatever you’re using now for Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum.

What makes this AHA/BHA complex stand out from the rest is that the formula includes not only hyaluronic acid to pump up the skin’s moisture levels, but also a proprietary honey blend for added hydration and antioxidant benefits. The exfoliating properties include gentle acids from hibiscus flowers, so you will still notice a reduction in hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles — just without any drying side effects.

To buy: $58; sephora.com

I personally love to use this serum on nights when my skin is either freaking out or feels a little dry. After keeping it as a mainstay in my bathroom for months, I know it’s going to get the job done, and give me healthy glow by morning, all without throwing my skin further out of whack.

Another reason why I support splurging on this product more than ever before is because Farmacy is supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. The brand will be donating 10,000 meals over the next 30 days to Feeding America, and has set up a donation page for the initiative, where they will be matching each contribution.