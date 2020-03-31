“this-is-going-to-be-a-very,-very-painful-two-weeks”:-white-house-projects-100,000-240,000-coronavirus-deaths

The White House’s daily coronavirus briefing started with the grim reality: Even with strict social distancing guidelines followed throughout the country, a projected 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die of the disease.

As the early evening event moved inside, President Donald Trump started the briefing in a much more somber tone than he did 24 hours earlier, when he presented a parade of CEOs to talk about what they are contributing to the response to the pandemic.

“We are going to go through a very tough two weeks,” Trump said. “This is going to be a painful, very, very painful two weeks.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the figure was “a number that we need to anticipate, but we don’t have to accept it as being inevitable.”

Pressed by Fox News’ John Roberts on how the projections could change, Fauci said, “As we get more data, then you put it in and that might change.”