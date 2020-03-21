This Iconic ’90s Film Could’ve Starred Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

Ah, 1995: A great time for TLC, Windows 95, and Mariah Carey — but we’ll always remember it as the year that Clueless was released, ushering in a generation of plaid skirt-wearing, “As if!”-screaming virgins who can’t drive.

In our minds, Alicia Silverstone is forever inextricably linked to Cher, Stacey Dash to Dion, and Brittany Murphy to Tai, but what if the roles had gone to other worthy actresses …

In a recent interview, Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington revealed that they both auditioned for the film back in the day, though neither specified which role they were up for.
“One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn’t get it,” Witherspoon told Buzzfeed, prompting Washington to respond, “ “I did, too!” Excited by the unexpected crossover, Washington added, “We should do, like, a remake!” Witherspoon added, “We could recreate a scene. That would be so fun!”

This year is Clueless’s 25th anniversary, so there’s truly never been a better time.

Despite losing out on a role in what is arguably the most iconic film of the ‘90s, both actresses made out OK. Washington went on to become TV’s favorite fixer in Scandal, and Witherspoon still secured her spot in the ‘90s lexicon with performances in Fear, Pleasantville, Cruel Intentions, and Election.

