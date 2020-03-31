this-hydrating-face-cream-has-a-near-perfect-rating-at-nordstrom-and-its-on-sale

If you suffer from dry, flaky skin, you’re probably in the market for a face cream that will provide you with all-day moisture. Luckily, you don’t need to look far to find a great option, as hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers have deemed the Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, the “best face moisturizer” they’ve ever used.

The nourishing face cream features the brand’s signature enriched mineral-water blend, which works together with powerful ingredients like sodium hyaluronate and trehalose to smooth and plump skin. It also boasts algae extract to hydrate skin and caffeine to calm any irritations, leaving behind a glowing complexion.

Besides leaving your skin incredibly moisturized, the lightweight formula also helps create a smooth base for makeup. Some customers say it works so well they use the face cream as a makeup primer. The hydrating product is specially formulated to be used on all skin types, and it’s paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free.

So it’s no wonder that it’s racked a near-perfect rating with hundreds of glowing customer reviews. “This has quickly become my holy-grail moisturizer,” raved one shopper. “I have truly dry skin that is prone to breakouts and irritation. I have used La Mer, medical grade skincare, etc. This is the absolute best. Why didn’t I try it sooner? I would’ve saved lots of money. It hydrates and leaves skin feeling soft and delicate but not too greasy or heavy.”

“The perfect face moisturizer! So hydrating and refreshing,” wrote another .”I have used it for years and have tried other products but always come back to this one. So soothing after a nighttime cleansing routine or perfect as a pre-makeup application moisture base! I have sensitive, dry skin and have never had any skin irritation issues with this product. It’s the best!”

It’s rare to hear reviews this good, so when we heard the hydrating skincare product was majorly marked down, we knew this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Normally priced at $60, the nourishing cream can be yours for only $40, right now.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your shopping cart ASAP!

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com