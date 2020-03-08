this-exclusive-9-1-1:-lone-star-finale-clip-shows-owen-visiting-a-comatose-tk

Monday night’s two-part finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star will grab with the fallout from last week’s jaw-dropping episode, with TK (Ronen Rubinstein) now in a coma after being shot throughout a home invasion call. In this exclusive clip from what’s ahead, his dad and captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) brings Zoe (Natalie Zea) to “meet” TK for the very first time and gives people an update on his condition along the way.”They’re calling it an even two coma. He moans just a little, chews in his sleep, starving probably. It looks like he’ll awaken, and he just … doesn’t,” Owen tells her. “We were lucky that the bullet didn’t hit his heart or his spine. It is a miracle. It did nick the major vessel in his shoulder.” Owen also reveals in the sneak peek that TK went into shock due to his wounds and that a few of his organs turn off along the way, but he could be hopeful that TK will pull through still.

If so when TK does emerge from that coma, though, he’ll want to do some serious considering his future with the firehouse. On Monday night, Fox will air two back-to-back episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star to create a finish to the initial season of the hit 9-1-1 spin-off. The episodes, titled “Awakening” and “Austin, We Have a nagging problem,” promise to be action-packed, because the 126 and friends cope with a gender reveal party-gone-wrong, a father-son spelunking fail, and a significant development in Michelle Blake’s (Liv Tyler) seek out answers about her sister.

9-1-1: Lone Star’s two-part Season 1 finale airs on Monday, March 9 at 8/7c on Fox. Ronen Rubinstein, 9-1-1: Lone StarPhoto: Fox