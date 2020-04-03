this-couple-had-their-dream-wedding-via-zoom

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected the day-to-day of millions — those who’ve personally tested positive for the virus, those who’ve lost their jobs because of mass business closures, and those who’ve been forced to cancel or postpone major life events, among others.

Ben Jackson and Sophie Austin belong to the subset of people whose long-planned weddings fell within the period of mandated self-isolation. The U.K.-based couple, who’s been engaged since August 2018, were meant to marry before 200 guests. But instead of postponing the ceremony, the longtime pair decided to simply alter the setting a bit.

The couple exchanged their vows at home, via a Zoom call with many of their friends and family. “I think it really drew back the sparkliness and extra stuff of a wedding and made it really obvious what was important: the two of us saying the vows to each other,” Austin told Yahoo Style UK.

Though Austin and Jackson did choose to push their official wedding ceremony to September, they wanted to do something special for the originally planned date. “We still wanted to make the date significant to us because we had such a build-up,” Austin explained.

While some virtual guests certainly kept their wedding look casual, Jackson said some dressed up for the occasion (well, sort of). “I know a couple of my mates were wearing their suits but underneath they had their football shorts on,” he told the outlet.