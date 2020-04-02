🔥This Country tops BBC iPlayer with over 52 million requests🔥

BBC iPlayer has received over 52 million requests for the hugely popular This Country, it has been revealed.

The comedy series, which bowed out last week after three seasons, followed the mundane-yet-hilarious lives of Kerry Mucklowe and cousin Kurtan (played by creators – brother and sister double act Charlie and Daisy May Cooper).

Currently, the BBC reported that the first series has since received over 23 million requests on its on-demand service, the second series with 20 million requests and the final series receiving 8 million requests – making it one of the biggest BBC Three comedies since the channel went online in 2016.

Demand for This Country has grown substantially since it launched in 2017 and the first episode of the third series had three times as many requests as the first ever episode, across the same period.

Charlie Cooper (left) and Daisy May Cooper

This Country’s performance on iPlayer bears similarity to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s worldwide smash-hit Fleabag, with its second series drawing in 20.3 million requests to the streaming service in 2019.

This Country has also received huge critical acclaim, having won three Royal Television Society awards as well as two Baftas.

While the Coopers have called time on This Country for the time being, Charlie has since said there’s every chance they could return to Kerry and Kurtan in the future.

“Never say never, you don’t know how we’ll feel in a few years time, and we’ll probably be itching to return to it after a bit of a break,” he told NME.

“But after watching the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, you just think ‘I’d love to do something like that’, where everyone can just sit down and watch it on Christmas Day with their friends and family – that’d be pretty special.”

This Country series one to three are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.