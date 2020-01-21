this-country-to-end-after-upcoming-new-series-3-and-we’re-heartbroken

This Country is set to end after its upcoming third series, BBC Three has confirmed.

The Bafta award-winning comedy from siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper will conclude in February when it returns for its final inning.

The heartbreaking news comes six months after This Country star Michael Sleggs passed away aged 33.

BBC Three shared the bombshell on social media in a post with a teaser picture of Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe back in action with a release date for the third chapter.

And unsusprisngly, fans are devastated by the blow.

‘Just found out This Country season 3 is the final season. I’m in mourning,’ one wept.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added: ‘Thank you @charliecooper11 #daisymaycooper @KerryAndKurtan @tomgeorgefilm @SimonMAlikesyou @Itsmygameblog and everyone else involved with #ThisCountry.

‘You have changed my life for the better in ways you will never know.’

#ThisCountry

The third and final season.

Starts Monday 17th February, 7pm, @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/FzwiKcNrv9 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 21, 2020

More to follow.

This Country returns February 17 at 7pm on BBC Three.





