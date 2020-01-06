This company will pay you £3,000 to test roller coasters for them

If going back to work post-Christmas has led to career doubts, there’s a brand new job opportunity that might get your attention.

One company is looking for an adrenaline-seeking individual to test roller coasters for three weeks, this spring.

The only catch is the job is in Florida. So the person will have to be free to fly out there, to carry out the work in April or May.

The chosen person will be appointed as a Florida Theme Park Tester and will get to try out a whole host of exciting rides at parks across the US state.

Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are just a few attractions the successful candidate will visit.

But it’s not just roller coasters the employee will be sampling, they will be reviewing park food, fireworks and shows, too.

Ocean Florida is the company behind this exhilarating job opportunity and it’s paying the successful applicant a £3,000 salary.

A pretty generous sum for three weeks’ worth of work.

The company also recognises that theme parks are a lot more fun when you have a partner in crime with you – so there’s also an option for the employee to bring a friend, partner or family member. They just have to be over the age of 18.

Travel and accommodation will be covered for both guests. What’s more, they will also receive fast track passes, a GoPro to capture their time at the various parks and a FitBit to document just how scary they find the rides.

Those looking to apply will need to complete an online application form on the company’s website.

It features a whole host of unique questions, such as ‘which Disney character would you be and why?’

Candidates who pass the first stage will then proceed to interviews via video and phone.

Good luck!

