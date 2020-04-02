this-activewear-brand-actually-motivates-me-to-exercise-from-home

Does anyone else feel like it’s January again? I do. Not because I’ve lost sense of time (which I have) but because suddenly everyone is talking about having abs or getting abs. People I know and don’t know are wearing weighted Bala bangles to make green smoothies at home and taking selfies on yoga mats in their living rooms. There are actual humans out there currently challenging each other to do push-ups on Instagram — for fun.

I’ll admit that I love working out, but working out from home, not so much — and I definitely don’t like to record it for other people’s entertainment. There’s just something about sweating all over my rug that I can’t get behind. But of course, I don’t really have a choice right now . My phone keeps telling me my screen time is up 40% from the week before and I’m too scared to even look at how many steps I haven’t taken. But the only thing that’s really been able to motivate me to do tricep dips off my couch and squats near my toaster has been my vast collection of Free People Movement workout clothing.

As much as I love being there once I’m physically there, I typically have to drag myself to workout classes at my gym. Having to drag myself from my bed to the living room to watch a low-resolution IG live of someone working out in front of their couch, though, is a whole other challenge entirely. But I’m happy to report that doing it in a colorful pair of tie-dye leggings and a matching sports bra actually makes it enjoyable.

Doing burpees or a core circuit in your tiny apartment also feels way more fun when you’re in a purple onesie or a ruffle sportsbra. Life actually does feel peachy, regardless of the current circumstances, when you’re doing push ups in a FP Movement’s You’re a Peach bra. And I can understand the urge to take multiple sweaty bad-lighting selfies whenever I wear these colorblock shorts with this matching top. Finally, I feel justified in my decision to buy an obscene amount of workout clothing from just one place.

The thing is, Free People Movement is a brand whose editorial photos make me want to go on vacation and then go on a run while on vacation. Every piece looks like something I’d wear while traveling or in my everyday life. It’s the type of activewear I’m not embarrassed to be spotted in while my face is still beet red after a painful workout.

It’s also been a source of comfort in these times, not only because it gets me moving, but because it reminds me of all the times I’ve actually been outside wearing it. I’ve done long distance runs while visiting my family in Cadiz, Spain in a pair of high-rise biker baby shorts. I made new friends while attempting to do a HIIT class in seamed washed aqua leggings on a beach in Mexico. My first ever hike, in Joshua Tree, was done in a purple petal pusher bra. And the last time I went to a gym class, in early March at a studio in Brooklyn with my sister, I wore a low-back black onesie. Every time I insisted on taking the long way back to the hotel or home, to feel extra sore in workout clothing that made me feel pretty even while sweating, just to wear it a little bit longer.

And while I can’t necessarily do all of that now, putting on a FP movement piece at least reminds me that eventually I will again. And who knows — maybe while I’m waiting for that day, I’ll challenge you to do push-ups on your Instagram story. I guarantee if I do, though, I’ll be wearing tie-dye.

Shop some of my personal favoriteFP Movement pieces available now, below.

FP Movement You’re a Peach Bra

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

FP Movement Ruffle Me Up Bra

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

FP Movement Point Break Colorblock Crop

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

FP Movement Point Break Shorts

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

FP Movement High-Rise Good Karma Camo Leggings

Shop now: $98; freepeople.com

FP Movement High-Rise Cropped Meant To Be Leggings

Shop now: $118; freepeople.com

FP Movement Good Karma Onesie

Shop now: $88; freepeople.com

FP Movement Petal Pusher Bike Short

Shop now: $68; freepeople.com

FP Movement On The Radar Bra Tie-Dye

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

FP Movement Dance All Night Bodysuit

Shop now: $40; freepeople.com

FP Movement Cut It Out Long Sleeved Top

Shop now: $68; freepeople.com

FP Movement Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings

Shop now: $88; freepeople.com

See what else I swear by.