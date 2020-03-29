This 9-1-1 Sneak Peek Shows Athena Finally Getting Some Good News

Athena (Angela Bassett) is finally going to get a spot of good news on Monday’s new episode of 9-1-1. As this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, titled “Pinned,” shows, her daughter May (Corinne Massiah) may be about to follow in her footsteps after receiving a college acceptance letter from Athena’s alma mater, and her mother could not be more delighted about the prospect of her attending USC. The good news doesn’t exactly overshadow what the family is dealing with amid Michael’s (Rockmond Dunbar) health issues, but, hey, it’s something.

Monday night’s episode will also feature Athena pursuing a car thief and the 118 responding to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation-gone-wrong. Meanwhile, Michael will join Bobby (Peter Krause) and Harry (Marcanthonee Reis) for a camping trip, and Chimey (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) will jump into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild turn. 9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.

Angela Basset, 9-1-1Photo: Jack Zeman / FOX

