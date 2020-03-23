this-9-1-1-sneak-peek-shows-athena-dealing-with-a-head-scratcher-of-a-case

Ah, 9-1-1, the show that always manages to surprise and delight us with new bonkers disasters week after week. The latest wild case is a head-scratcher indeed! As this exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s new episode shows, Athena (Angela Bassett) is going to be called out to investigate a case in which a woman has been hospitalized with migraines and finds out that her pain is due to a months-old gunshot wound she didn’t know she even had. Kinda gives that “like I need a hole in the head” idiom a new light, right?Also ahead on Monday night’s episode, titled “Fools,” will be a viral stunt-gone-wrong that requires response from the 118 as well as a first date fail. Beyond the fun incidents of the day, though, the episode will also offer a serious subplot as Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is forced to have to have a very difficult conversation with his son Christopher.9-1-1 Boss Previews ‘Dark’ Days Ahead for One Fan-Favorite Character

9-1-1 executive producer Tim Minear previously told TV Guide that this half of Season 3 would introduce fans to Eddie’s backstory. “You’re going to see how Eddie won his silver star in Afghanistan,” Minear confirmed about the episodes ahead.We’ll find out what becomes of Athena’s head-scratcher of a patient call and Eddie’s conversation with Christopher when 9-1-1’s new episode airs Monday night.

