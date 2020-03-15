This 9-1-1 Midseason Premiere Sneak Peek Brings Chim’s Brother Into the Picture

It looks like Howard aka Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Madison (Jennifer Love Hewitt) will be getting some unexpected company when 9-1-1 returns for its midseason premiere on Monday, March 16. In this exclusive sneak peek of the episode, the two are preparing some meatballs for Chim’s birthday dinner when they get a knock at the door, and it’s none other than his little brother Albert (guest actor John Harlan Kim), whom Maddie has apparently never heard of before. Looks like this is going to be one awkward family reunion! Monday’s premiere, titled “Seize the Day,” will also feature the skydiving disaster which series star Oliver Stark previously teased would present his “Tom Cruise moment,” along with a repossession attempt that turns disastrous and an assistant’s lunch run-gone-wrong. Meanwhile, Athena (Angela Bassett) and her family will grapple with Michael’s (Rockmond Dunbar) ongoing health issues.

9-1-1 returns for its midseason premiere on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on Fox. Kenneth Choi and Jennifer Love Hewitt, 9-1-1Photo: Jack Zeman / FOX