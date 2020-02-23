this-9-1-1:-lone-star-sneak-peek-shows-rob-lowe’s-owen-offering-his-resignation

It looks like the ship is going to go down with the captain if Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) doesn’t succeed in proving himself physically fit for leadership on Monday night’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. In this exclusive sneak peek at the new episode, titled “Bum Steer,” Owen attempts to broker a peace deal with his new rival Billy (Billy Burke) by offering his resignation in exchange for the security of his team’s positions in the 126. However, Billy quickly makes it clear that if Owen is out, his recruits — including his own son — are on the chopping block, too. Just as their first clash was preceded by a tense game of poker, the nemeses are playing a round of golf as the rain starts to pick up in this preview. After Billy smugly says that “adversity makes victory all the sweeter,” Owen asks him to “accept victory with some grace,” but Billy isn’t impressed with the proposal. 9-1-1: Lone Star Writer John Owen Lowe Previews ‘Second Chapter’ of Owen and Billy’s Big Clash

“It takes a real man to fall on the sword, I’ll give you props for that,” Billy says. “But you can’t fold now after going all-in. That’s not how the game is played.” Owen is upset by Billy’s use of a poker analogy for this situation, noting that this is real life and not a game, but Billy spells out the reasons he’s unlikely to keep anyone Owen hired with “their huge salary increases.” He first names Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith), Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), and Mateo Chavez (Julian Works) as immediate candidates for expulsion upon Owen’s exit, but then Billy gets even more personal when takes a shot at TK (Ronen Rubinstein): “Your son seems to have his head on his shoulders — well, now, anyway. I heard he had a little trouble back in New York. I reckon it’d just be weird keeping him around after you’re gone.”

As the deluge starts to set in on both of them, it looks like Owen may be much less inclined to throw in the towel. However, following last week’s episode, which first introduced Billy, we were warned that the “second chapter” of Owen’s feud with Billy wouldn’t culminate with an “expected outcome.” So, we’ll have to tune in on Monday to find out how this all plays out. 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox. Billy Burke and Rob Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone StarPhoto: Jack Zeman/FOX