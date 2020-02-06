third-patient-in-the-uk-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

News
John koli0

A third patient in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The individual did not acquire the virus in the UK.

In a statement, Professor Chris Whitty said: “A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three. The individual did not acquire this in the UK.

“The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.”

More follows…

