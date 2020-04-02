🔥Third British prisoner with coronavirus dies after contracting Covid-19 in custody🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A third prisoner has died after contracting coronavirus while in custody.

The 77-year-old man was serving at HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, and is the second inmate from there to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 .

A Prison Service spokesman said: “A 77-year-old HMP Littlehey prisoner died in hospital on March 27.

“Our condolences are with his family at this time.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

The inmate is said to have had multiple underlying health conditions.

Convicted paedophile Edwin Hillier, 84, who was also at HMP Littlehey, died in hospital on March 22 after contracting coronavirus.

He was the first British inmate to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

A 66-year-old male inmate at HMP Manchester died in hospital on March 26, after contracting coronavirus.

He had been receiving end-of-life care for an underlying health condition, prior to being tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Justice said 65 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus in 23 prisons as of 5pm on Monday.