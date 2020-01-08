third-bouncer-charged-in-altercation-outside-of-new-hampshire-bar

A third bouncer is being charged in connection with a man being kicked and punched in the head outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire early on New Year’s Day, a portion of which was caught on video and went viral.

Timothy Wilcott, 31, of Manchester, is being charged with simple assault, Manchester police said on Tuesday. He was released on personal recognizance.

In the video, police noted that multiple people wearing “STAFF” t-shirts can be seen bringing a man outside of McGarvey’s bar.

“The man is held down, kicked and punched in the head,” police said, noting that Wilcott allegedly punched the man.

As for the other two bouncers, Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond, New Hampshire, was previously charged with second-degree felony assault, while Dustin Bourque, 32, also of Raymond, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Their arrests were announced on Saturday, several days after the incident.

The night of the incident, police arrested Brandon Pichette, 31, of Manchester, on a disorderly conduct violation when authorities saw him “wrestling” with bar staff, police said. The arrest of Pichette drew the scrutiny of the public, who questioned why others hadn’t been charged. The response drew an additional statement from police, which said they were continuing to investigate.

In the announcement of Wilcott’s arrest, police noted that the charge against Pichette has been dropped.

“When responding to incidents, Manchester Police make every effort they can to take all the information that is provided and make the best decision,” the latest post said. “Looking at the totality of the circumstances, the right thing to do was to work with our prosecutors and drop the violation level offense.”