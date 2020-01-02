third-ba-cabin-crew-member-killed-in-new-year’s-crash-near-heathrow-is-named

A third British Airways flight attendant killed alongside two colleagues in a car crash near to Heathrow Aiport has been named.

Rachel Clark, 20, died just weeks after completing her training and in social media posts in November said she was excited for the ‘new chapter’ in her life.

Rachel was named by friends as the third victim of the horror New Year’s Eve crash, according to The Mirror.

Earlier two men also killed in the crash – fellow BA crew members Joe Finnis, 25, and Dominic Fell, 23 – were the first to be pictured.

In November, Rachel, from London, posted photos showing her and her new colleagues in their uniforms at a training centre, writing on Facebook : ‘What a crazy 6 weeks it has been!

‘Thank you to everyone that has supported me along the way and to this fabulous group of people for making these weeks bearable!

‘The start of a new chapter.’

Rachel completed her first long-haul flight to Seattle, US, just days before her death.

On Boxing Day, she shared images of the journey and herself in front of landmarks, including the Space Needle, writing: ‘What a beautiful city.’

Friends have paid tribute to her online, with one, Marnee Burgess, writing: “I don’t know where to start with something so painful. I cant believe your gone.

‘I will never forget that beautiful smile that lights up every room you enter.’

Another friend, Hanushe Lala, said: ‘I am truly lost for words; you were a kind, beautiful and intelligent person who only ever brightened up everyone’s day.’

Rachel, Joe and Dominic – along with a 25 year-old woman who remains in a serious condition in hospital – are all believed to have been friends.

It is understood that on the day of the crash, two of them had finished work at about 6pm, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.

A spokesperson for BA confirmed those who died at the scene all worked as cabin crew members for the company.

They added: ‘We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision last night.

‘Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time.’

The off-duty crew were in a white Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm on New Year’s Eve.

The lorry, which was part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata, left the road and ended up in nearby Longford River. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.

‘We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dash cam or any other kind, to get in touch with us.’

A GoFundMe page for the ‘BA Angels Fund’ has been set up to support the families of the three victims and the surviving crew member and has already raised more than £40,000.