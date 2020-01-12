think-that-land-rovers-are-too-luxurious-for-serious-off-roading?-think-again

All I can see through the windscreen ahead of me is a pair of hands. Actually, that’s not quite true, all I can see that’s helpful ahead of me is a pair of hands. The rest of my view is made up of a bonnet and blue sky and that’s it, due to our current 30-degree upward incline.

Call me conventional, but when you’re trying to pilot £110,000-worth of luxury Range Rover over some of the most treacherous and unforgiving off-road terrain on the planet, I tend to prefer to be able to see where I’m going. Thankfully for me though, those hands belong to our official Land Rover instructor, Jim Swett, who is guiding me inch by inch over rocks that are difficult enough to climb on foot, let alone drive up.

The terrain in question is in Moab in Utah, deep in the US west. It’s a region that’s not been short of attention over the years, mainly for film locations with numerous Westerns filmed here in the area. More recently, it has provided spectacular backdrops for Thelma & Louise, 127 Hours, City Slickers 2 and Indiana Jones and Mission Impossible films, among others.