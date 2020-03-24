Things we learn from How I Met Your Mother

The American series How I Met Your Mother is one show that can make you laugh and cry yet teach you so many things. Each episode has something or the other we can learn from and live a happy life in the modern world. From love to finding a dream job and from facing reality and still enjoying life, this show has a lesson for each one of us. Here are a few things we can learn from the show How I Met Your Mother:

Sometimes keeping your ego aside and compromising makes life easier.

If it’s going to happen, it will. You can’t force destiny.

You won’t get your dream job overnight, strive hard until you get it.

There is someone out there for everyone.

Best relationships are never easy.

The people you love the most are the most obnoxious ones.

Friends come and go.

Life won’t go as planned and it is still going to be beautiful.

Falling in love requires courage and maturity.

And finally, learn to accept the inevitable, even if you don’t like it!

This show sure did give us some mantras to live by!