Things to do in the garden this week

• Inspect fruit trees for tent caterpillar egg masses. Eggs appear as dark brown or gray masses that encircle small twigs (see tinyurl.com/dy9d62b). Prune these twigs or destroy the egg clusters by scratching them off with your fingers.• Avoid working garden soils if they are wet as this can damage soil structure and cause compaction.• Take a chance sowing peas, lettuce, spinach or radishes if unseasonably mild temperatures prevail and the soil is dry enough to work. If the weather obliges, you may be rewarded with an extra early harvest.• Utilize season-extending devices such as cold frames, hot beds, low tunnels and floating row covers to gain an early start to the growing season.

