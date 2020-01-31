things-to-do-in-london-this-weekend

Your guide to what’s hot in London

This weekend in London, sport is king.

The capital’s pubs will be packed to the rafters with rugby fans for the Six Nations, which kicks off on Saturday, while there’s a more unusual sporting treat to be had at Alexandra Palace.

Elsewhere, there’ll be vintage markets, huge pop gigs, fantastic theatre – and the weekend will also be the final opportunity to catch a number of critically acclaimed exhibitions and festivals, too.

These are our picks of the best things to get up to in London this weekend.

See some world-beating theatre

January has been a strong month for theatre in the capital, and February is shaping up to be an unmissable one too. One of the early highlights of the year is the intelligently written and performed Scenes With Girls at the Royal Court Theatre, which the Standard’s Jessie Thompson called “especially insightful in exploring how an increasingly feminist culture oppressively idealises female friendship” in her review. Check out our guide to the best theatre to see in 2020 here.

Until February 22, Royal Court Theatre, SW1W 8AS, royalcourttheatre.com

Find a bargain at the Bethnal Green vintage fair

Londoners with an eye for a deal should head to the York Hall in east London this weekend. The Bethnal Green Affordable Art Fair is a chance to find a gem among the rails of retro clothing, jewellery, accessories and much more at this brick-a-brack style market. General admission costs £2 and things run from 11.30am, while eager shoppers can pay an extra pound for early bird tickets and get in from 10.30am.

February 2, 5 Old Ford Road, facebook.com

Catch the end of the London International Mime Festival​

What to see at London International Mime Festival 2020

London is celebrating all things mime with the 44th annual International Mime Festival. Ten international companies have joined up with eight British troupes for a whole host of live performances, as well as workshops and lessons for people new to the art. The likes of Wilton’s Music Hall, the Soho Theatre and Shoreditch Town Hall are all getting in on the (silent) act during the festival, which comes to a close this Sunday.

Until February 2, Somerset House, South Wing, WC2R 1LA, mimelondon.com

See William Blake at Tate Britain for the final time

William Blake exhibition at Tate Britain, in pictures

The work of an English master is being celebrated at Tate Britain, with an exhibition exploring the work of visionary artist William Blake. As well as looking back at his innovative paintings and prints, Tate is also recreating the small, humble studio in which Blake displayed his work back in 1809. It’s the last chance to see the exhibition, so don’t miss out.

Until February 2020, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk

Catch a film screening at London’s best cinemas

London’s best cinemas are always worth a visit – especially when there’s an intriguing choice of new releases to check out. The Lighthouse, an intense drama starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, and Blake Lively’s revenge thriller The Rhythm Section are just two movies arriving in cinemas this week. The Prince Charles cinema in Leicester Square is screening the Oscar-nominated Joker on Saturday, as well as Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day itself this Sunday. Don’t forget that Uncut Gems – the tense drama from the Safdie brothers starring Adam Sandler – also arrives on Netflix on January 31.

Various dates and locations

Get your skates on for the ice hockey at Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace might be synonymous with the world of darts, but there’s another sport heading to the famous venue this weekend. Londoners can check out a game of ice hockey at Ally Pally on Saturday afternoon when local sides Haringey Huskies and Lee Valley Lions go head to head. Tickets cost just £7.50.

February 1, Alexandra Palace, N22 7AY, alexandrapalace.com

See the Jonas Brothers at the O2

Pop favourites the Jonas Brothers are back in the UK for a series of huge shows, including this Sunday night performance at the O2. Kevin, Joe and Nick will perform their biggest show in the capital for more than a decade, with the show likely include material from their latest album Happiness Begins, as well as fan favourites from across their back catalogue. Grab tickets while you still can.

February 2, The O2, SE10 0DX, axs.co.uk

Catch all the action from the Six Nations

Where to watch the Six Nations in London

The Six Nations begins in earnest this weekend, kicking off a month and a half of gripping sport. England begin their account against France on Sunday, and a whole host of places across London will be showing the game. Our top picks include Greenwood in Victoria, The Famous Three Kings in Fulham and Homeboy in Islington – one of the best choices for Irish fans. Check out our list of the best places to see the games across the capital here.

Various dates and locations

Experience an alien invasion with Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds

This War Of the Worlds immersive experience in London is probably as close as you’d want to get to living through an actual alien invasion. The event, which takes place at 56 Leadenhall Street, mixes elements from Jeff Wayne’s famous musical with holograms and virtual reality to take viewers closer to the action than ever before.

Various dates, 56 Leadenhall Street, EC3A 2BJ, dotdot.london