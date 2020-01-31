things-to-do-in-london-this-february

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Apparently for 2020, February in London is all about pizza and puppies.

Dog lovers are in for a treat this month, with not one but two pooch-related parties to look out for. Foodies can also grab a slice of the action for World Pizza Day on February 9 and head down to a Street Feast spectacular at Hawker House.

There’s the small matter of Valentine’s Day, too, as well as brewery parties, new cinema openings, restaurant offers and much more.

These are our picks of the best things to get up to in February.

Par-Thai like it’s 1999 at Busaba

Busuba is taking people back 21 years this February, with the Thai specialist offering its favourite dishes for 1999 prices on every Monday of the month. The restaurant’s signature green curry is £12 and the pad thai is currently £10.70 most of the time, but diners can pick them up for £6 and £5.35 respectively over the next few weeks. A delicious deal.

February 3, 10, 17 & 24, Various locations, busaba.com

Go beyond Chinese New Year with CAN Festival

CAN Festival is celebrating British-Chinese performing arts across the month with theatre, comedy and family shows taking place at venues including Rich Mix, Southbank Centre and the Soho Theatre. Highlights include dance theatre piece Blowin In The Wind at Rich Mix and a circus performance Lighthouse at Jacksons Lane, which takes a look at our attitudes to plastic use.

February 3-23, various locations, chineseartsnow.org.uk

Try masterful Indian cooking in Marylebone

Acclaimed chef Saransh Goila is heading to Carousel for a special residency this month, introducing his signature Indian flavours to the menu. The Marylebone restaurant is the place to sample his butter chicken, which is the dish that made his name around the world.

February 4-15, 71 Blandford St, W1U 8AB, carousel-london.com

Visit West London’s newest independent cinema

London’s selection of fantastic cinemas is about to get even bigger, with Riverside Studios opening in Hammersmith on February 7. The new latest cultural hub is set to put on all sorts of film, theatre. music, dance, comedy and visual art events, with a strong line-up of classic, contemporary and art house film offerings. Fans can look out of screenings for La Dolce Vita, Parasite, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg over coming weeks.

From February 7, 101 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BN, riversidestudios.co.uk

Party with a pooch at the Cockapoo Cafe

Fancy enjoying a cocktail with a cockapoo this Valentine’s? The pop-up Cockapoo Cafe is welcoming dog lovers to spend a little time at the Allegory in Shoreditch, with brunch and lunch menus available. Cockapoo owners are invited to bring their four-legged friends along, but don’t worry if you don’t have a dog of your own – all are welcome.

February 9, The Allegory, 1A Principal Place, Worship St, EC2A 2BA, facebook.com

Chow down to celebrate National Pizza Day

The best pizza in London

London is home to some of the best pizza outside of Napoli, and hungry foodies in the capital can enjoy special offers for World Pizza Day on February 9. The Italian Job is offering a free pizza per table at its Notting Hill and Hackney Wick sites, while Bar Story in Peckham is celebrating by offering a second free pizza to anyone who buys one on the day.

February 9, various locations

Celebrate Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank

The best Valentine’s Day menus under £50 per person

There’s nothing better than a date night to see in Valentine’s Day, but spending time with your better half shouldn’t cost the earth. Flick through the gallery above to see the best restaurants to enjoy a meal out for less than £50 per head, including the likes of Covent Garden Italian Bocca di Lupo, Hackney Wick’s Gotto Trattoria and Victoria’s Chez Antoinette.

February 14, various locations

Show Romesh Ranganathan a little love

One of the UK’s favourite comedians is planning something a little special this Valentine’s. The stand-up is going back to his first love, hip hop, for a fancy dress party at Omeara in King’s Cross in aid of CALM. Jaguar Skills and DJ Yoda will be spinning the tunes from 10.30pm until 4am – don’t miss out.

February 15, Omeara, 6 O’meara Street, SE1 1TE, omearalondon.com

Head out to Hampstead Heath for a Valentine’s Dog Walk

Go for a stroll in Hampstead with your pooch and raise money for All Dogs Matter. Give £5 and help support the charity in rescuing and re-homing dogs, finding new owners for strays across the UK. Registration is at 10am and the walk takes place from 11am until midday across the Heath. The most loved-up dog and owner winning a prize. What’s not to love?

February 16, 14 South End Rd, NW3 2QE, alldogsmatter.co.uk

Curb your enthusiasm at the Moth Club

TV’s famous grouch Larry David is getting his very own night at east London’s Moth Club this month. There’ll be a talk on the influence and history of his shows Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as a screening of his lesser-known 90s film Sour Grapes, and a quiz. It’s going to be pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

February 16, Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, E9 6NU, dice.fm

Bag a spot at the new-look Bunga Bunga Battersea

Battersea hot spot Bunga Bunga proved a hit with celebs like Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne and Prince Harry when it first opened a few years back, and now it’s getting a fresh look for 2020. Head down for a cocktail, a slice of pizza and a go on the karaoke when it reopens from the 13th.

From February 13, 37 Battersea Bridge Road, SW11 3BA, bungabunga.com

Go for a spin at the London Classic Car Show

Thousands of petrolheads will be heading down to West Kensington for the London Classic Car Show, which is racing into the capital from February 20-23. This year there’s a celebration of the Audi Quattro’s 40th anniversary, as well as special features on much-loved models like the Porsche 9621c and the Maserati 250F.

February 20-23, Kensington Olympia, W14 0NE, thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk

Get a slice of the action at Street Feast’s pizza party

Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald/Unsplash



London’s love affair with pizza continues in February with Street Feast’s Slice World at Hawker House, which is championing the best pie in the capital. There’ll be 10 restaurants involved at the event, each whipping up the freshest ‘za . There’ll be wine, cocktails and entertainment including a pizza box sketch artist, pool tables and whisky roulette. Each slice is £2, and bottles of Prosecco are £15.

February 21-22, Street Feast Hawker House, Rotherhithe, SE16 7PJ, sliceworld.eventbrite.co.uk

Head up to the roof for one of the world’s best cocktails

One of the top bars in the world is heading to central London, with Athens’ The Clumsies taking over the rooftop at Madison. The Clumsies is regularly named one of the top 10 bars in the world, and the collaboration is the perfect chance to sip on a cocktail and take in the sky-high views in St Paul’s.

February 24-28, Madison Restaurant, One New Change, St Paul’s, EC4M 9AF, madisonlondon.net