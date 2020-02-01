things-to-do-in-london-next-week

Your guide to what’s hot in London

January blues, begone! February looks set to be a blockbuster month in the capital, so if you’ve been hibernating throughout the first month of the year, now is the perfect time to emerge.

As always, there’s plenty going on. It’s LGBT History Month, which makes it the perfect time to learn about the city’s queer past, as well as enjoy its wonderful present, with plays, comedies and more.

There’s an eye-wateringly expensive beverage just gone on sale in Westminster if you’ve got some cash to burn — or, for the budget-conscious, one Thai food specialist is selling its goods at a tasty discount.

Here’s what to get up to in London next week.

Watch a thought-provoking LGBTQ play at Vault Festival

The reality of LGBTQ homelessness is laid bare in this play by Vicky Moran. No Sweat features true stories and verbatim interview clips, with its three lead characters — homeless queer men named Tristan, Alf and Charlie — talking about their experiences inside the sauna within which they take refuge. It’s being staged as part of Vault Festival, which is hosting a number of LGBTQ plays this year.

February 4-29, Pleasance Theatre, N7 9EF, pleasance.co.uk

Dance with Omar Souleyman at EartH

Formerly a wedding singer and now an international touring sensation, Omar Souleyman is a party-starter wherever he goes. The Syrian offers a modern take on dabke, fusing it with techno and more to produce a thoroughly propulsive sound. His latest album, Shlon, was an absolute delight — expect to hear some cuts from it at this east London show.

February 6, EartH, 11-17 Stoke Newington Road, N16 8BH, earthackney.co.uk

Splash out on a £30 espresso

A £30-a-cup espresso made from rare bird droppings? That’s what’s on offer at Westminster restaurant and coffee shop Jacu. The “super-premium” brew is made using beans hand-collected from the poo of a rare South American bird (the beans are “100 per cent clean” when used, the owner assures us). The result? According to the Standard’s Naomi Ackerman, who tried the drink, it’s a “brilliant coffee”, with no acidic aftertaste and a long-lasting flavour.

Available now, Jacu, 75 Page Street, SW1P 4LT

Laugh along with this improv troupe

Another highlight at Vault Festival is Sorry, a group of supremely talented improv comedians: Liz Kingsman, Alison Thea-Skot, Naomi Petersen, Sophia Broido and Lola-Rose Maxwell. They’ve got three shows this February, and each one will be inspired by a chat they have with a special guest at the beginning of the night. On Thursday, that guest will be uspkirting campaigner Gina Martin.

February 6, The Vaults, Leake Street, SE1 7NN, vaultfestival.com

Par-Thai like it’s 1999 at Busaba

Busuba is taking people back 21 years this February, with the Thai specialist offering its favourite dishes for 1999 prices on every Monday of the month. The restaurant’s signature green curry is £12 and the pad thai is currently £10.70 most of the time, but diners can pick them up for £6 and £5.35 respectively over the next few weeks. A delicious deal.

February 3, 10, 17 & 24, various locations, busaba.com

Learn about London’s queer past for LGBT History Month

February is LGBT History Month, and if you want to learn more about London’s queer past, then there are plenty of fascinating places in the capital to do so. You can peruse the literature at Gay’s The Word, which is the UK’s only dedicated LGBTQ bookshop, check out the many LGBTQ artefacts at the Museum of London. Check out our guide for the full lowdown.

Check out a new art exhibition

There are some superb new art exhibitions coming our way in February, and two of them kicking off right away. British Baroque culture will be in spotlight over at Tate Britain, looking at the connections between art and power during the period, while Whitechapel Gallery launches Radical Figures, focusing on a crop of artists who have brought fresh approaches to painting.

From February 4, Tate Britain, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk / From February 6, Whitechapel Gallery, 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX, whitechapelgallery.org

Enjoy a dram and a chuckle at a new comedy night

Whisky bar Milroy’s of Spitalfields is launching a comedy night, set to take place on the first Wednesday of every month, starting this week. Each week, the venue will team up with a different distillery and welcome down a cast of comedians. Those in the audience will, of course, be able to enjoy some whisky while they laugh along — a £35 ticket includes three drams and three highballs, served before each act. Jeff Innocent, Kae Kurd and Russell Hicks perform on the night.

February 5, Milroy’s of Spitalfields, 76 Commercial Street, E1 6LY, shop.milroys.co.uk

Try masterful Indian cooking in Marylebone

Acclaimed chef Saransh Goila is heading to Carousel for a special residency this month, introducing his signature Indian flavours to the menu. The Marylebone restaurant is the place to sample his butter chicken, which is the dish that made his name around the world.

February 4-15, 71 Blandford St, Marylebone, W1U 8AB, carousel-london.com

Stay up late and listen to jazz at the Royal Albert Hall

A gem tucked away within the Royal Albert Hall, The Elgar Room is a great, intimate venue to watch live music. As part of the Late Night Jazz series, which celebrates various members of the London scene, trumpeter Laura Jurd leads her trio as they play through a multi-century set.

February 6, Elgar Room at the Royal Albert Hall, SW7 2AP, royalalberthall.com

Go beyond Chinese New Year with CAN Festival

CAN Festival is celebrating British-Chinese performing arts across the month with theatre, comedy and family shows taking place at venues including Rich Mix, Southbank Centre and the Soho Theatre. Highlights include dance theatre piece Blowin In The Wind at Rich Mix and a circus performance Lighthouse at Jacksons Lane, which takes a look at our attitudes to plastic use.

February 3-23, various locations, chineseartsnow.org.uk