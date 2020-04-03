things-could-be-good-between-taylor-swift-and-justin-bieber-now

Even though Taylor Swift’s not releasing new music, she’s managing to make headlines thanks to the resurrection of that infamous Kanye West call and now, a figurative olive branch being offered up to Justin Bieber. Back when Swift’s feud with super manager Scooter Braun was in the news and not a worldwide pandemic, she used one of Bieber’s Instagram posts as evidence of Braun’s bully behavior. Bieber apologized, but it was one-sided — until now.

Today, during an hourlong appearance on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 as a guest DJ, Swift spun a Bieber tune, which fans took as a figurative olive branch. The show, which will feature a new guest DJ each week, is called Hits 1 n chill, and future headliners include Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Sia, and Charlie Puth. Which Bieber song did Swift choose? His new single, “Intentions,” featuring Quavo. Swift’s set also included “Into You,” by Braun’s client Ariana Grande.

Bieber hasn’t responded to the news, though his past apology still lives on his IG account.

“I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive,” he wrote in his caption.

Swift also took some time to speak about her self-isolation and given the details, she really is like the rest of us, resorting to virtual check-ins and mobile games.

“A lot of my friends and I have been doing weekly family FaceTime,” she said. “We can still keep in touch with people; we can play games on our phones [together] … even if a situation is strange and really confusing at the moment.”