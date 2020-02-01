Thieves used chain to yank open ATM in Ellisville

1 of 3

Ellisville police released this image of thieves taking cash from an ATM on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Thieves taking money from an ATM in Ellisville on Jan. 31, 2020. Photo from Ellisville police.

One of the thieves in an ATM heist in Ellisville on Jan. 31, 2020. Photo from Ellisville police.

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. with more details from policeELLISVILLE — Police are collaborating with the FBI after a series of ATM heists in the St. Louis metro area in recent months, most recently Friday morning in Ellisville.Five men tied a chain around an automatic teller machine about 3:50 a.m. Friday and yanked it open so they could steal cartridges that contained cash. Police aren’t saying how much money they stole. Video surveillance showed that each men tried to mask his face.Police recovered one getaway vehicle, a white Ford 150 pickup, which had been stolen from St. Charles on Thursday night. Now, police think there might be a second vehicle involved. They are searching for a silver 2019 Ford Fusion with Illinois tag FP101676.Detective Joey Nickles of the Ellisville Police Department said similar heists or attempted thefts have occurred in recent months in areas that include St. Louis County and Lake Saint Louis. He said departments are collaborating with the FBI.Anyone with information about Friday’s theft is asked to call 911 or police at 636-227-7777.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

About 20 protesters — including St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green — were taken into custody on Washington Avenue downtown.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

Matthew J. Zulpo, 40, allegedly seized the woman by the neck and told her, “New plan, you’re kidnapped,” according to court documents.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

James Kempf, 45, is being sought following the shooting Thursday evening that killed 66-year-old John Colter.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.

The driver drifted into oncoming traffic, according to Illinois State Police.