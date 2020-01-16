thieves-steal-marine’s-moving-truck-packed-with-uniforms,-plaques-and-dad’s-ashes

January 16, 2020 | 11: 51am

Joshua Nobles with his family Nobles with his family

A Marine who had just moved to Texas didn’t exactly get a warm welcome when his car and U-Haul, packed with personal items including his father’s ashes, were stolen earlier this week, according to a new report.

Joshua Nobles, an active duty Marine, had just arrived in San Antonio from Quantico, Virginia to set up his family’s new home when he parked the moving truck and a car outside a hotel near the airport on the city’s north side, KENS 5 reported.

He stayed the night and then came out the next morning to find both vehicles gone, he told the outlet.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows thieves getting into the truck and driving off, he said.

Many of the items packed inside had sentimental value, according to Nobles — a father-of-two with a newborn baby girl and a toddler.

“The things inside aren’t so much as important as the pictures of my family and my dad’s ashes,” Nobles told the outlet. “Those are the most important things. If I could get those back, that would be ideal.”

“All the photos would be nice to get back,” he continued. “I feel like no one would want those as bad as me and my wife would want those back.”

It was also a costly loss for Nobles, because he had pricey uniforms inside.

“Maybe $3,000 worth of uniforms,” he told KENS 5. “Any type of awards I have had, any types of plaques I have been given is all gone.”

Nobles was moving to the Alamo City for training for his job, his mother posted to Facebook.

“So upsetting to know people have no idea the hard work goes into doing the right thing!” wrote Laura Nobles.

The Marine told the station the theft “just sucks to happen to anyone.”

“But, because of my situation with my newborn, and my family moving here and [being] new to the area, not knowing the right places to be —that kind of sucks,” he said.