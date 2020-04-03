🔥Thierry Henry auctions 100th Arsenal goal shirt to raise money for NHS charities in coronavirus fight🔥

Thierry Henry has agreed to auction a special Arsenal shirt in order to raise funds for NHS charities in the fight against coronavirus.

The legendary French forward reached his century of Gunners goals against Birmingham City in the Premier League at St Andrew’s back in 2003, with Robbie Savage – who played for the hosts at that time – recently revealing that the shirt Henry wore that day was in his possession.

Speaking on BT Sport’s Early Kick Off show last week, Savage claimed that Henry initially did not know he had scored his 100th Arsenal goal following a post-match shirt swap and later asked for the jersey back, only for Savage to have quietly snuck away with it.

The former Welsh international offered to return the no14 home shirt which now sits in a frame, but Henry has agreed for it to be auctioned to raise funds for the NHS.

“So, Thierry Henry’s 100th goal in an Arsenal shirt… I said last week on the show that I would give it him back,” Savage said on Instagram.

“But after speaking with his representatives this week, we’ve all decided that the best thing to do in these unprecedented times would be to donate this shirt to the NHS Charities Together, which work with 250 NHS charities and are currently running the NHS Charities’ Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

“You can bid for this shirt and the proceeds will go to that charity.”

Fans can bid for Henry’s shirt on Ebay. At the time of writing, the shirt had received 20 bids, with the latest in excess of £2,000.