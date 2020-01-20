thief-has-been-living-in-grocery-store-ceiling-for-weeks

Police are looking for a thief who they say has been hiding in the ceiling of a grocery store for weeks.

The man has been caught on surveillance cameras dropping down from the rafters of the Haggen Northwest Fresh Market in Auburn, Washington to steal from the store – but he has alluded capture thus far, despite extensive police searches.

Auburn Police Commander Mike Hirman said the suspect first came to their attention on Christmas Day after a burglary was reported at the store.

Officers responded and found evidence that someone had entered a vent on the market’s roof, including jackets, tools, gloves and other debris. Investigators later found a rope near the vent.

Employees began hearing footsteps and have reportedly seen a man’s legs dangling from the ceiling of a storage closet, which has led police to believe the man is squatting in the store.

Hirman told WTHR: ‘We found where someone had been. There’ ventilation that had been moved and tracks that had been moved.’

‘We spent probably about 4.5 hours up in the rafters trying to hunt this guy down.’

In one video, the suspect is seen dressed in all black, wearing a face mask as he walked the isles of the store while carrying a bag filled with thousands of dollars in stolen cigarettes.

Officers were called to the grocery store twice on January 15, then once each on January 16 and 17. Each time, police discovered new evidence of the thief, although his whereabouts have remained a mystery.

Authorities have even used K-9 units and infrared technology in the search for the suspect, but they have come up empty-handed.

‘It’s very difficult. There are many, many little hiding places where he could’ve been. It’s such a large store, and it’s very crowded with venting and everything,’ Hirman said.