thief-filmed-stealing-boy’s-puppy-in-brown-paper-bag

Police are hunting a thief who stole a little boy’s puppy from a home in broad daylight.

CCTV footage shows a man carrying XL Bulldog Tyson away in a brown paper bag after allegedly breaking into a house in Rafferty Adams Way, Coventry at 11am on Monday.

Tyson is three months old and was given to Rachel Brooks’ son, 3, only weeks ago as a Christmas present.

He was found on Tuesday by a group of young children by the side of the road in the Walsgrave area.

The young dog is now being cared for by his rightful owner Rachel, who described herself as ‘overwhelmed by all the support’ she had received since he went missing.

After he was found, his owner wrote on Facebook: ‘Tyson is ok, he is cold, tired, and hungry, and had been left out in the cold to fend for himself. Nothing plenty of snuggles won’t solve.’

Officers have put out an appeal to find the crook, who also took an engagement ring, clothing and other jewellery from the property.

Detectives want hear from anyone who has information about the break-in.

DC Mario Poleszak, from force CID, said: ‘The burglar was determined to get his hands on whatever he could taking sentimental items and stooping as low as taking a young pup.’

Anyone with information can contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact 101, quoting crime reference number 20CV/5202E/20.