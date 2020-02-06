‘Thick skin gets heavy:’ Black men in St. Louis education form support group

1 of 6

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs monitors students leaving school at the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs talks with several students who were waiting for their bus on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs jogs down the line of buses at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of his rotating jobs is to make sure students get on the right bus and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis Darryl Diggs talks to Keisha White, 32, during a happy hour for members and friends of the networking and support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

From left, Darryl Diggs, co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, Keisha White, 32, Andrew Brady, 38, and Tammika Thomas, 39, sit together around a table and play spades during a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Howard Fields, co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, sits on the couch working on his laptop in preparation for a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Darryl Diggs was speaking to students at an elementary school in St. Louis County when it struck him — the students would likely graduate from high school without ever having a black man for a teacher.The racial disproportion between students and teachers in many St. Louis districts is a form of educational malpractice, said Diggs, 37, an assistant principal at Parkway South High School. Not only do black students have few role models in education, but educators also can feel isolated and vulnerable without black mentors in their schools. The goal of Black Males in Education-St. Louis is to support black educators through social and career networking events and encourage more black students to pursue careers in education. Diggs co-founded the organization last year along with Howard Fields, principal at Givens Elementary in Webster Groves. The two men met at a leadership retreat and bonded over their experiences rising through the ranks of school administration. They wanted other black men to feel secure in their professional roles in urban or suburban schools.The group’s first monthly happy hour attracted 30 educators.On Friday, the group will host the State of Black Educators Symposium. About 1,300 people have signed up for the event at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.One of the scheduled speakers is Kelvin Adams, superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, where 8% of teachers are black men. Nationwide, black men make up 2% of public school teachers.Recruiting teachers of color is a high priority for the St. Louis district, where 79% of students are black compared to 37% of educators, Adams said. Graduates of historically black colleges and universities are less likely to enter the teaching field than in the past, he said.”It’s a real challenge,” said Adams, adding that the district is developing teacher pipeline programs for the city’s high schools.Fields’ first principal position was in Riverview Gardens, the same district he attended as a child. He was just days from starting his first year at Koch Elementary School in Ferguson when 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer outside the Canfield Green apartments, where many of his students lived.Fields gathered his teachers together before they opened the school doors in August 2014 to welcome children who had to walk past protesters and police officers, empty tear gas containers and the growing memorial to Brown.He told the teachers they would help the students do more than just survive. That year, Koch nearly doubled its performance rating for test scores and attendance.”Even in adverse circumstances, I knew that all kids can learn at a high level,” said Fields, 35.Having a leader who looks like them, went to the same schools and now has a doctoral degree had a powerful effect on students’ confidence and goals, he said. As an assistant principal at Westview Middle School in Riverview Gardens, Fields worked with 16 at-risk students, mostly black boys with low attendance and test scores. Together they planned a conference called “My Future Starts Now” which was attended by a NASA employee, a Monsanto lawyer and a Cardinals front-office staffer among others. Fields said he still hears from the students, many of whom are now college graduates.”Kids don’t know how well they can do until you reestablish their best,” Fields said.Fields and Diggs believe that the lack of black men in education is owed in part to negative experiences as students. Black boys are disproportionately disciplined in school compared to other groups. The attitude among some teachers toward black boys, Diggs said, is “you’re either an athlete or you’re not, and if you’re not, good luck.”Diggs recently felt the isolation of being one of the few black educators in school when a picture of him labeled with the N-word circulated among students on social media. He saw racist comments on the photo from students he had mentored. He felt weighed down by the implications.”At some point, that thick skin gets heavy,” he said.Diggs suddenly felt insecure and uncomfortable in his chosen profession and questioned whether he should stay. His mother asked him how he would respond if it had happened to one of his two young sons.Diggs realized he would do exactly what he’s doing. His response to prejudice, to injustice, to loneliness in schools is Black Males in Education-St. Louis.

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs looks in his office for a book about President Barack Obama on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. Diggs is inspired in his job by Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs monitors students leaving school at the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs directs lingering students towards their bus on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs looks under student concession machines for contraband that a student reportedly hid on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. Nothing was found. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs mediates an argument between two students on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. Diggs spoke separately to both students and then brought them together to try and end the conflict. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Dr. Darryl Diggs talks with Librarian Katie Pendleton about the after-school art projects that students were making on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. The students are Anaya Willis, 17, at left, and her sister Zakiyah Willis, 16. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs directs the buses at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs, at right, gets a friendly greeting from another Assistant Principal, Eric Wilhelm, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs talks with several students who were waiting for their bus on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs jogs down the line of buses at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of his rotating jobs is to make sure students get on the right bus and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs stops to look at a Black History Month banner that students were painting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. The students are from left: Trinity Carr, 17; Makayla Tate, 17; and Janaya Livingston, 17. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs bumps fists with two students as they boarded their bus at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to make sure students don’t miss their buses and that the buses leave on time. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black educators build support group to network, attract students to the field

Assistant Principal Darryl Diggs communicates with another Assistant Principal about a problem on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkway South High School in Manchester. One of Diggs’s duties is to walk the halls during class time and check on security and other issues. Diggs is a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

Black Males in Education happy hour

Howard Fields, co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, sits on the couch working on his laptop in preparation for a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Rachel Ellis

Black Males in Education happy hour

Co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis Darryl Diggs talks to Keisha White, 32, during a happy hour for members and friends of the networking and support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Rachel Ellis

Black Males in Education happy hour

Co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis Darryl Diggs (center) leans over the table to place a deck of cards in front of Rachael Younge, 40 and Chris McPhearson, 39, during a happy hour for members and friends of their support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Rachel Ellis

Black Males in Education happy hour

From left, Darryl Diggs, co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, Keisha White, 32, Andrew Brady, 38, and Tammika Thomas, 39, sit together around a table and play spades during a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Rachel Ellis

Black Males in Education happy hour

Co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis Howard Fields (right) sits and talks with his cousin Andrew Brady, 38, during a happy hour for members and friends of the support group at the International Tap House on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019. Photo by Rachel Ellis.

Rachel Ellis

There are no teachers and students spend their time however they wish.

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke Monday in Missouri’s Capitol

Trek was part of fellowship program to bolster education in science, geography.

The project involves students at four different schools, who wouldn’t normally encounter each other in the classroom.

A new elementary school is part of a $70 million plan to ease overcrowding in the 5,700-student Kirkwood School District.