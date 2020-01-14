thicc-sphynx-cat-named-amsterdam-is-enjoying-his-extra-weight

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

We all gorged on chocolate and cheese over the Christmas period.

But this chunky sphynx is in no rush to get rid of his holiday weight.

The buddha-bellied cat, named Amsterdam, was spotted sitting upright and just contemplating life. Relatable.

The six-year-old was recorded by his owner in a video that captures how many of us feel in January.

Jana Martinka filmed her bald pet Amsterdam alongside another sphynx who is a little more in shape.

Jana filmed the chunky feline in her home in Vienna, Austria, as Amsterdam sat up like a human, with his large bald belly and rolls hanging out for all to see.

Three-year-old Neytiri, a fellow Sphynx cat, was also laying down looking up at her 7.5kg chubby hubby.

Jana said: ‘I thought it was very funny but also very special for me to see them like this.

‘The reason why he was sitting like this is because there is an infrared heater on the wall and the cats love to sleep there.’

Although Amsterdam was looking pretty cosy in his sleeveless hoody, he is pretty overweight as an average sphynx weighs about 5kg.

Other pet owners with chunky cats may be concerned over their weight but luckily there are a few simple measures you can take to help your kitty lose weight, even if you live in a small apartment.

The first step may be to change how much you feed them and the way you do so – introducing puzzle balls might be a way to get started.

You can also invest in exciting toys that require them to move or get them a workout buddy that helps them run around.

Perhaps you could take them to a private garden to let them roam if you don’t have space in your home.

