they’re-back!-harry,-meghan-step-out-in-london

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone back to work after their six-week break away from the spotlight.

The royals arrived at Canada’s High Commission in London on Tuesday afternoon to thank staff for the “warm” hospitality while on holiday in the country, The Sun reports.

They were away for Christmas with their eight-month-old son Archie and were spotted out and about by locals near where they were staying on Vancouver Island.

media_camera Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House in London, England. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were seen jogging in North Saanich by locals and hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park — near to the exclusive French restaurant Deep Cove Chalet.

Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that the couple wanted to meet Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, as well as staff to “thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay”.

They were due to tour the Canada Gallery and viewed an exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

media_camera Deep Cove Chalet, Vancouver, who turned down a reservation request by Prince Harry and Meghan. Picture: Supplied

During their time off, the couple missed the Queen’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the gathering of royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The Queen was said to have been on board with the Sussexes’ plans, which followed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s past move to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents.

They posted a Christmas card with an unseen picture of growing Archie online while on their break.

It featured a black and white snap with the youngster crawling towards the camera as his doting parents laughed at his antics.

media_camera Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Picture: Twitter

Archie celebrated his first Christmas in an exclusive corner of Vancouver Island – 8050 kilometres away from the rest of the Royal Family.

As they vacationed they were spotted by a couple who were struggling to take a photograph of themselves with a selfie stick – with Meghan and Harry offering to take the shot.

During 2019, the pair faced reports of a rift, first between Meghan and Kate and then between Harry and his brother William.

In a television documentary broadcast last October, Harry, when asked about the situation, said he loved his brother dearly but they were “on different paths at the moment” and have “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.

media_camera Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared an adorable new image of their son Archie. Picture: Instagram

William, the Queen and other senior royals were said to have been left “very worried” about the Sussexes after their emotional appearance on the ITV program, filmed during their tour of Africa last autumn.

In August, Prince Harry defended the couple’s controversial use of private jets and insisted that he only uses them to keep his family “safe”.

media_camera The Sussexes attracted criticism for taking four private jets in 11 days last year. Picture: AP

This summer it was revealed that “ecowarriors” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took four private jets in 11 days as they jetted out to Elton John’s $29m home in France with Archie in tow.

Originally published as They’re back! Harry, Meghan step out in London