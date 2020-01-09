‘they’re-all-dying,-aren’t-they-dad?’-asks-boy,-7,-as-wildfire-crisis-escalates

A wildlife expert has shared a heartbreaking image of his son holding a dead wallaby, as he urged the world to wake up to the ‘mass devastation’ in Australia.

Tim Faulkner said his son, Matty, seven, told him: ‘Dad, everything is dying’, as they took the picture which ‘speaks a thousand words’.

The nature and wildlife expert, who hosts the show ‘outback adventures’, said wallabies were starving, dehydrated and at further risk from predators and traffic due to the out of control blazes devastating the country.

His plea to help Australian wildlife comes as ‘conservative estimates’ suggest 1 billion could have perished amid the crisis, which has seen unprecedented burning devastating vast areas since September.

Mr Faulkner, who also runs a wildlife charity called Aussie Ark, explained: ‘I went out to provide food drops and check our cameras for the endangered Brush-tailed rock-wallaby, I ended up feeling like I was showing my little boy his future.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘He cradled the dead wallaby, found near a muddy puddle of water. The smoke plumes lifting from the wild fire in the backdrop and he said, “They’re all dying aren’t they Dad?” I told him it was his job to save the world, it was the best I could do. He accepted.

‘If this photo doesn’t speak a thousand words I don’t know what else will.’

With other experts warning that various species face an ‘extinction crisis’, Mr Faulkner added: ‘Almost all wild Brush-tailed rock-wallaby habitat has burnt or is at imminent risk. They are starving, dehydrated, exposed to predators, and dying.

‘A second wallaby was found on the road after it had been forced to the roads fleeing fires.

‘I’m so proud of my amazing family for dropping everything to help where we can, they are my heroes.’

Last week he announced a ‘Native Wildlife State of Emergency’ in response to the ‘mass devastation’ caused by the fires.

In the last few days, he says he and his family returned to an area to assess the situation facing Brush-tailed rock-wallabies, and labelled what they found ‘devastating’.

Though focussing on wallabies in the heart-wrenching Facebook post, he added that the situation for koalas and other animals is also extremely serious, saying: ‘Australia is in crisis. It has the worst mammal extinction rate of any country in the world. Home to more than one million species of plants and animals, Australia’s wildlife is uniquely ours, found nowhere else in the world.

‘Prior to the current fires, over 90% of Koala habitat had already been lost with the remaining 10% being fragmented and vulnerable to intense bushfire.’