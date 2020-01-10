‘They can pay back taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage’- Telegraph readers on Harry and Meghan

On Wednesday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced via a personal statement that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals after “many months of reflection and internal discussions”. The couple also launched a new website, using their royal titles, that set out in detail their intentions to become “financially independent”.

Telegraph readers shared how they felt about the shock step-down. Some praised Harry and Meghan for going their own way, while others criticised the handling of the announcement, specifically in relation to the Queen who was said to be “hurt” and “disappointed”. Some also called for Frogmore Cottage, where the couple plan to remain with the Queen’s approval, to be returned as well as the millions spent on their wedding.

Read on for Telegraph readers on Harry and Meghan’s decision to take a step back from their role as senior royals and tell us what you think in the comments section below.

‘If you want the beauty, you can’t shirk the duty’

@Isla Stuart

“It’s a little like Harry and Meghan have applied the Labour manifesto to their concept of a working royal role. Choose your own flexible hours, collect comprehensive benefits, work a short week from home, and meanwhile the state will provide child care, housing benefit, travel expenses and social security – which in their case means Frogmore Cottage, transatlantic flights and dedicated personal protection detail courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.