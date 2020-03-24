these-underrated-nike-air-force-1-are-available-at-stadium-goods

The Nike Air Force 1 should need no introduction. But if it does, then here goes. The AF1, designed by Bruce Kilgore, debuted in 1982 and was the first to use the Nike Air technology. It was also a pioneer of the chunky sole aesthetic that we couldn’t dream of living without today.

After seeing a wider release in 1983, the silhouette soon became a staple, especially for inner-city kids. Harlem, in particular, went wild for the AF1, and thus the ‘Uptowns’nickname was born.

But it’s not just the OG white basketball AF1 and ever-popular low edition that are worth a place in your rotation, though. There are plenty of iterations of the model that often get missed in the seemingly never-ending landscape of hyped releases. To bring such Air Force 1’s to your attention, we’ve teamed-up with streetwear resale platform Stadium Goods to put together a selection of underrated models.

Devin Booker x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The double swoosh-featuring Devin Booker x Nike Air Force 1 Low is a special edition of the silhouette by the NBA star. Arriving as part of an NBA player-designed pack back in May 2019, the teal sneaker comes with embroidered “Yes Ma’m” and “No Sir” graphics at each heel.

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’07 PRM 3

While a white leather Air Force 1 is the ultra-clean icon that deserves a place in every rotation, the beauty of new spins on classics is getting editions like this suede-dressed iteration.

Carhartt WIP x Nike Air Force 1 Low

A criminally underrated collaboration from 2018, the Carhartt WIP x Nike Air Force 1 Low is an understated beauty that can still be picked up for a very reasonable price. A no brainer.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex “Khaki”

It’s no secret that GORE-TEX is the outdoor enthusiast’s best friend. Offering elevated protection from the elements, this is a robust bit of kit that will put up with cold and wet weather, and it’s a feature you’ll be proud of. Good job this sneaker comes stamped with “GORE-TEX.”

Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 Low

A name now synonymous with the brand, Colin Kaepernick’s sneaker, which made its debut during the quarterback’s workout for prospective NFL teams in November 2019, is perhaps less so. A gradient black and white Swoosh and icy translucent outsole give the piece some nice detail.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Another one for the monochrome fans, but this time in a decidedly lighter direction. The ’07 is a clean piece that will go well with most rotations.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM “Snakeskin”

We all went wild for faux animal print last year, with the Nike x Soulland Blazer arriving in snakeskin and to much hype. The Air Force 1 in a reptilian epidermis was less of a queue-creating piece, but that doesn’t mean it should be overlooked.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “NYC Editions: Procell”

Spring is here, which means pastel is back on the agenda. Nike’s “NYC Editions” program brought together young icons and influencers from the city, and the vintage clothing boutique Procell was the first to collab with the Swoosh for the initiative. Here’s the result.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Skeleton – Black”

For those that like it dark no matter what the season is, the Halloween-celebrating “Skeleton” edition of the AF1 comes boasting a glow-in-the-dark skeleton graphic. A follow up to 2018’s equally-underrated all-white Halloween Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 AN20

Staying more true to the OG AF1 colorway, this iteration from 2019 adds some modern touches through the Air-infused midsole and Black Swoosh.

