these-tv-shows-are-donating-supplies-to-healthcare-and-coronavirus-aid-organizations

As productions across the entertainment landscape shut down in a collective effort to flatten the curve of novel coronavirus contractions, some TV shows are finding creative ways to contribute to healthcare facilities during the crisis by looking into their props and costume collections for potentially life-saving supplies. As the number of confirmed cases in the United States, and worldwide, continues to grow, hospitals are reporting a strain on the amount of protective gear and medical resources they have on-hand to treat patients, and several shows — particularly, medical dramas, but also other genres — have begun to donate the medical supplies and garments they’ve had left over from production to hospitals that are in desperate need of extra masks, gloves, and other equipment as they stand on the front lines of stopping the pandemic.

Here’s a list of shows that are making donations to the cause.The Resident

The Atlanta-based medical drama donated gowns, masks, and gloves to Grady Memorial Hospital to kick off this noble trend. Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at the hospital, thanked the generous cast and crew with an Instagram post which detailed the donation. View this post on Instagram “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it’s not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12: 27pm PDT The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Both Grey’s Anatomy universe shows have made donations of supplies in this trying time for hospitals. Station 19 donated N95 masks to the local fire station while Grey’s is donating their backstock of gowns and gloves to local Los Angeles hospitals. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” showrunner for both shows Krista Vernoff said in a statement to TV Guide. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.” Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC, followed immediately by Grey’s at 9/8c.The Good Doctor TV Guide has also learned that The Good Doctor, which wrapped production in Vancouver earlier this month, is in talks with the local government about donating any needed supplies from set. The exact amount of the supplies was still being worked out at press time. The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.New Amsterdam New Amsterdamshowrunner David Schulner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show donated “everything to Bellevue Hospital in NYC,” where the series is filmed. According to the trade, New Amsterdam’s donations are being inspected by an NBC representative after guest star Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for the virus. “Every department, set decorators, costumes, props went through their storage units,” Schulner said to THR after claiming to be asymptomatic while filming. “It’s being inspected by an NBC representative before being sent.” New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.One Chicago TV Guide has learned that the trio of Dick Wolf Chicago shows have also donated supplies, including masks and gowns, to Chicago hospitals in need. “We are so happy that things we use in the creation of entertainment can be of service in a real-life health crisis,” Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov said in a statement. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air in a block on Wednesday nights, beginning at 8/7c on NBC.The Rookie The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley has pitched in too! “Raided The Rookie hospital set,” Hawley tweeted. “With the season wrapped, we didn’t have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps. Donated to UCLA Med.”Raided The Rookie hospital set. With the season wrapped, we didn’t have a ton, but I figured every little bit helps. Donated to UCLA Med. pic.twitter.com/xvKITfKW6K— Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) March 20, 2020 The Rookie airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.Pose On his Instagram page, Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the series is the latest to join in, donating supplies to Mount Sinai hospital in NYC. “One of our regular sets and locations is a hospital, where in Season 3 (spoiler), Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor,” he wrote. “Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can.” Pose airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX. Filthy Rich The new FOX series, which is set to premiere in May, is the latest show to lend a hand from its set in New Orleans. The donations, which included five pallets full of cleaning supplies, toiletries, food, and baby products, were divided between Community Kitchen and the Nola COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group.