these-streaming-services-are-offering-free-30-day-trials-right-now

With everyone spending a great deal more time in their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, multiple streaming services are offering free 30-day trials to new subscribers in an effort to help families safely pass the time indoors. So if you don’t have subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ — or if you’re just looking for something new — there are still plenty of options at your fingertips. So check out the list below, set up your free trial, and get streaming. Acorn TV

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of TearsPhoto: Acorn TVAcorn TV is a streaming service dedicated to bringing you programming from the U.K and beyond. The service, available in the U.S. and Canada, is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Those interested can sign up at Acorn TV with the special code FREE30.

Recommendations: Slings & Arrows, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, The HourThe Best Shows and Movies To Watch While Social DistancingShudder Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, CreepshowPhoto: ShudderShudder is dedicated to bringing viewers thrilling horror programs, and the service is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. It is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, and you can sign up at Shudder with the special code SHUTIN.Recommendations: Mandy, Creepshow, BeastSundance Now Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of WitchesSundance Now is a streaming service that will make you the cool kid among your group of friends, as it features a number of great programs and miniseries many people might have missed but are worth watching. It is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. New subscribers can sign up at Sundance Now using the special code SUNDANCENOW30.Recommendations: State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, The Little Drummer GirlIf you’re wondering which streaming service is right for you, check out our comparison of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+. And find the best shows and movies to stream as well.