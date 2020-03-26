These Songs Will Make You Fall In Love With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has received love from people from every corner of the world. She has been singing since she was 14 years old. She is a ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist, within a span of 13 years. She has won plentiful of awards and hearts of many. The star has got some of her albums a massive hit. From her super hit songs Love Story (2008) to The Man (2020), she has nailed her performances every time. One can easily stick to her songs, even without getting bored. Taylor has some secret superpower in her songs and herself. She and her songs have so much energy.

Here we are with a bunch of songs that will definitely make you fall in love with her.

1. Wildest Dream (2014)

2. You Belong to Me (2008)

3. Lover (2019)

4. Look What You Made Me Do(2017)

5. Love Story (2019)

6. Blank Space (2014)

7. Gorgeous (2017)

8. Delicate (2017)

9. ME! (2019)

10. The Man (2020)

