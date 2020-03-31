Popular TV star Parth Samthaan who is currently working in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is setting the internet on fire with his Instagram uploads. The actor got fame after playing Manik Malhotra in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and is now every girl’s favorite TV actor.

Did you know that the super-fit Parth Samthaan is also a foodie? Parth is a confessed foodie. He loves to eat and it is difficult for him to say what his favorite food is as he loves to eat everything.

Even his Instagram bio finds a mention of food and his timeline features several pictures and posts, featuring him indulging in yummy delights, and it looks like the actor must be working out quite a lot to burn all those calories that his foodie heart makes him consume. Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Parth Samthaan looks at food!

That look of satisfaction after taking the first bite of melting mozzarella – we have all been there!



And, who can resist a chat session with a friend? Here is Parth enjoying an evening tea session with fellow Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Pooja Banerjee.

Birthday meals have got to be special for this foodie actor too. Here is one from his last year, which he celebrated in Manhattan. We wish him all the best and hope he keeps sharing his love for food with us!