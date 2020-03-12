Now Playing

Supernatural Stars Reveal 3 Favorite Moments Ever

Next Up

Modern Love Cast Reveals Dating Deal Breakers

We are living in the darkest timeline, one where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus and Sarah Palin gleefully butchered Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Bot Back” while dressed as a cotton candy-colored bear on The Masked Singer. We could really use some joy right now so look no further than DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.The CW dropped new photos from the delightfully bizarre series which allude to a crossover of sorts with fellow CW series Supernatural. The pics show Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Sara (Caity Lotz) going through Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester’s (Jensen Ackles) beloved Impala, affectionately referred to as Baby, in search of the powerful Loom of Fate. For a much-needed burst of serotonin, check out the photos below.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

For those wondering if this means Supernatural and Legends exist in the same universe, that’s not exactly the case. Showrunner Phil Clemmer told Entertainment Weekly that the Legends are actually digging around the set of Supernatural, which films in Vancouver. “In our world, Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans,” Klemmer said. Still, Supernatural aficionados can look forward to several Easter eggs in the Legends episode, like the fan-made replica of Baby and notes from Supernatural’s score which will be weaved into the soundtrack.

Watch the zaniness unfold when Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the CW. Matt Ryan, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Caity Lotz, DC’s Legends of TomorrowPhoto: Michael Courtney/The CW Matt Ryan, DC’s Legends of TomorrowPhoto: Michael Courtney/The CW Maisie Richardson-Sellers, DC’s Legends of TomorrowPhoto: Michael Courtney/The CW